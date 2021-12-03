Canada's vaccine advisory group strongly recommends boosters for people over 50

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now strongly recommends booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for people over the age of 50.

The advisory group has also strengthened its recommendation for several other groups, and now strongly suggests boosters for people who received a full series of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccine, those in or from First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities and front-line health workers.

The new recommendations come after an urgent request from the federal government on the role of COVID-19 vaccine boosters in fighting the new Omicron variant.

The new variant came to light late last week, and has sparked tougher border measures around the world as the World Health Organization warns the high number of mutations could signal that it is more transmissible than previous strains.

Ontario is allowing residents 50+ to book their shots starting Dec. 13th.