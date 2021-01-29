iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Canada's Wonderland officials hope to reopen park in May

CKTB - NEWS - Canada's Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland is banking on a better spring with officials planning to reopen the park in May.

Park operators want to reopen the popular theme park on May 14th if the Ontario government will allow them to.

In a statement, officials said they are monitoring provincial guidelines and will be releasing more details in the spring.

Canada's Wonderland was closed for the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1577131831&size=Large

    Decriminalization of Illegal Drugs

    Shelby Knox Speaks with Jennifer Johnston - Co-Founder NAMES (Niagara Area Moms Ending Stigma) regarding the decriminalization of illegal drugs 
  • image.jpg?t=1577131831&size=Large

    Black History Speaker Series

    Shelby Knox Speaks with Rosemary Sadlier - Speaker in Niagara Parks' Black History Speaker Series regarding Niagara Parks' Black History Speaker series 
  • image.jpg?t=1577131831&size=Large

    Slip and Fall Claims in the Winter

    Shelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard - Personal Injury Lawyer Graves and Richard regarding slip and fall claims in the winter 