Canada's Wonderland officials hope to reopen park in May
Canada's Wonderland is banking on a better spring with officials planning to reopen the park in May.
Park operators want to reopen the popular theme park on May 14th if the Ontario government will allow them to.
In a statement, officials said they are monitoring provincial guidelines and will be releasing more details in the spring.
Canada's Wonderland was closed for the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
-
Decriminalization of Illegal DrugsShelby Knox Speaks with Jennifer Johnston - Co-Founder NAMES (Niagara Area Moms Ending Stigma) regarding the decriminalization of illegal drugs
-
Black History Speaker SeriesShelby Knox Speaks with Rosemary Sadlier - Speaker in Niagara Parks' Black History Speaker Series regarding Niagara Parks' Black History Speaker series
-
Slip and Fall Claims in the WinterShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard - Personal Injury Lawyer Graves and Richard regarding slip and fall claims in the winter