Canada's Wonderland plans to reopen next month

Canada's Wonderland is planning to reopen next month.

Park officials are hoping to welcome back Season Passholders on July 5-6th and then reopen to the general public on July 7th.

The popular tourist destination will be operating at limited capacity and reservations will be required.

Bookings will be available online Thursday, June 17th at 9 a.m.

Face coverings will be required for all guests two years old and older and health screenings, including temperature checks, will be mandatory.

Guests will also need to use contactless payment methods (other than cash) such as a credit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.