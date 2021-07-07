Canada's Wonderland reopens to general public at limited capacity

Canada's Wonderland has reopened to the general public for the first time in nearly two years.

The popular amusement park closed for the season in December 2019 and hasn't been able to reopen since due to the pandemic.

Under the province's Step 2 guidelines, the attraction in Vaughn can reopen but must follow capacity limitations and adhere to other COVID-19 protocols.

Everyone visiting the park must book a reservation beforehand and physical distancing rules are in effect.

Masks must also be worn on most rides, within all indoor spaces, and anywhere physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Guests can take their masks off on water attractions and people younger than 2 are not required to wear masks.

Approximately 3,000 staff members have been called back to work for the reopening.