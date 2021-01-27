Canada scrambling to find smaller syringes for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada's procurement department is scrambling to find smaller syringes for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

That's because Health Canada will likely agree to change the label to say each vial contains six doses instead of five.

N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has no problem with the change, so long as the government can show it's prepared to deal with it.

Pfizer formally requested the change January 22nd, and Health Canada's regulatory team that approved the vaccine for use in early December is now considering the new material.