Canada secures another deal for vaccine doses pending regulatory approval

Canada has secured another agreement for early doses of a promising COVID-19 Vaccine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will receive 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine within 48 hours of regulatory approval.

Health Canada's chief medical adviser says the Moderna vaccine is on track for approval soon.

Moderna is based in the US.

The Prime Minister also announced 200,000 of Canada's total early Pzifer-BioNTech doses should arrive by next week.

The country will soon have 70 sites ready to administer the vaccine.