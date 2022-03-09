Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone to inform him of the additional aid.

He says Zelenskyy also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.

Trudeau says there have been some logistical challenges getting promised weapons and military equipment into Ukraine, but they are not insurmountable.

Canada previously said it was shipping non-lethal equipment such as body vests and helmets, as well as more than $10 million of weapons such as machine-guns, rocket launchers and hand grenades.

The discussion took place by phone today while Trudeau was in Berlin for meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where the Ukrainian situation was key on the agenda.