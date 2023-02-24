Canada sending four more battle tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional military aid for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Trudeau says Canada will deliver four additional Leopard 2 tanks and an armoured recovery vehicle, along with more than five-thousand rounds of ammunition.
Speaking in Toronto, Trudeau said the military aid is in addition to the four Leopard tanks already in the region, which Ukrainian armed forces members are currently being trained to use.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 24th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Robin McPherson - Co-Owner, Janice and Robin Digital, Chair of the StC Downtown Association
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional Councillor
-
-