Canada set to receive 1M COVID vaccines a week from March 22nd - May 10th

Pfizer is guaranteeing delivery of at least one-million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week starting on the 22nd of this month and continuing through to May 10th.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says one-million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines every seven days will make a big difference.

He says the government has updated the provinces and territories so they can make plans for mass vaccination sites.

Trudeau says the government is focused on making sure no one misses out on the vaccine, and that includes Indigenous communities.