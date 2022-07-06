Canada set to toss over 10 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Canada is about to toss more than half of its doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.



Health officials say they couldn't find any takers for the doses in or outside of Canada.



They have yet to explain how they will manage millions of doses of both Novavax and Medicago vaccines that the government bought but is unlikely to use.



Ottawa moved away from using AstraZeneca after concerns in the spring of 2021 about rare but potentially fatal blood clots.



The government also had ample supplies of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.



In July 2021, it promised to donate the rest of its procured supply of AstraZeneca, about 17.7 million doses.



Health Canada says Canada made every effort to make good on that promise, but 13.6 million doses earmarked for that have expired.



In total, Canada donated 8.9 million doses of AstraZeneca to 21 countries.