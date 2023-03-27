Canada Summer Games a financial success for Niagara

The Canada Summer Games in Niagara was not only a sporting success but also a financial success.

Doug Hamilton, Host Society Board Chair, says they recently wrapped up an economic impact report on the games, "The economic activity generated from the games was more the $350-million," He adds, "We are in a very fortunate position to have generated a cash surplus as well."

The games society reporting that the games finished with a surplus between $3-3.5-million dollars.

Hamilton says that money has been earmarked to establish a sport legacy fund, "Which will be used to advance sport in Niagara through a an organization called Sport Niagara. Sport Niagara will focus on assisting the bidding and hosting of future sport events in Niagara, they will focus on delivery of sport programs and other services. Really try to take advantage of the success of the Canada Games and build on that over the next many years."

Hamilton says sponsorship money exceeded expectations and revenue from attendance and merchandise also out performed expectations.

