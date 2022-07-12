Canada Summer Games loses support from Indigenous nation

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation is no longer supporting the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

In a letter released they say they will be removing their name, logo and all support for the Canada Summer Games.

The letter by Chief R. Stacey LaForme goes on to say that staff from the MCFN reported disrespect and lateral violence during discussions with games officials.

The note goes on to say that they do not agree with using a consultant to coordinate the Indigenous programming for the games as they feel an agreement directly with First Nations Communities would have been more meaningful.

BELOW IS THE FULL LETTER RELEASED