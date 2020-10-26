Canada Summer Games to be held August 6-21, 2022

The Canada Games Council has announced the new rescheduled date for the games in Niagara.

In a release, the council says the games will be held August 6th to the 21st in 2022.

The games were originally scheduled to take place on the same dates next year but were postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines and the closing cermony on Sunday, August 21st in Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley says " I am more confident than ever that Niagara will be able to host the Games the way we envisioned by providing a world-class experience for the athletes, coaches and the thousands of spectators who will visit our beautiful region."