The Canada Summer Games torch has arrived in Niagara.

The Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch arrived last night at Lock 8 Gateway Park in Port Colborne.

Over the last three days, it traveled by water -- for the first time in Canada Games history-- to Niagara from Montreal on the biofuel-powered bulk carrier CSL St-Laurent via the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Over the next seven weekends, the torch will travel to every corner of the Region, visiting each of Niagara’s twelve local municipalities, before completing its last leg in St. Catharines.

By the time the torch arrives at the Meridian Centre for the Games’ Opening Ceremony on August 6 to officially commence the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, the Torch will have traveled through 21 communities in both Ontario and Quebec — covering approximately 1,200 kilometres by foot, bike, horse, and boat.

On Saturday, June 25th, the torch will make its way across Thorold.