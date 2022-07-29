Canada Summer Games Torch making final stops in NOTL and St. Catharines this weekend

This is the final weekend for the Canada Summer Games torch relay with opening ceremonies set to take place next week.

Tomorrow the torch will make its way through Niagara-on-the-Lake -- starting with a pep rally at Queenston Heights Park at 9 a.m. and ending at the Meridian Arena at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, the torch arrives in St. Catharines will a pep rally at the First Ontario Performing Arts Centre at 9 a.m. and ends at Canadian Tire on Louth.

The Opening Ceremony will mark the beginning of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games next Saturday, August 6th, at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.