Canada Summer Games torch will arrive in Niagara tomorrow night in style

We are now seven weeks away from the Summer Games in Niagara.

Preparations continue to welcome thousands of athletes from across Canada, and their families and coaches.

The games, which will start on August 6th, are Canada’s largest multi-sport event.

A ceremony will be held tomorrow night to mark the official arrival of the Roly McLenahan Torch in Niagara.

The CSL St-Laurent will deliver the torch to Lock 8 in Port Colborne from Montreal, marking for the first time in the event’s 55-year history that the Canada Games Flame has traveled by water.

“The start of the torch relay is yet another thrilling milestone for our community as we inch ever closer to the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Canada Summer Games when we will welcome the nation to Niagara,” said Jim Bradley, Chair of the Niagara Region. “To have the torch travel on the St. Lawrence Seaway, a key feature of Niagara’s collective identity and economy, is especially fitting as excitement continues to build across our communities. On behalf of Regional Council and the people of Niagara, I want to thank Canada Steamship Lines and the Trans Canada Trail for their crucial role in delivering the torch to Niagara.”

The torch will then begin its journey across all 12 of the region’s local municipalities in the lead up to this summer’s 28th edition of the Canada Games.

You can get tickets for the Games online here.