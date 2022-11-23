iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Canada takes on Belgium today at World Cup


davies practive

The day has finally arrived. 

Canada will be playing its first World Cup game in 36 years, taking on second-ranked Belgium in group stage action today in Qatar. 

Coach John Herdman told the media yesterday that star Alphonso Davies is ``fit now'' and ``ready to go'' after dealing with a hamstring strain. 

In other World Cup action, Morocco takes on Croatia, Germany plays Japan and Spain faces Costa Rica.

12

Latest Audio