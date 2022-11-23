Canada takes on Belgium today at World Cup
The day has finally arrived.
Canada will be playing its first World Cup game in 36 years, taking on second-ranked Belgium in group stage action today in Qatar.
Coach John Herdman told the media yesterday that star Alphonso Davies is ``fit now'' and ``ready to go'' after dealing with a hamstring strain.
In other World Cup action, Morocco takes on Croatia, Germany plays Japan and Spain faces Costa Rica.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - November 23rd, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Kim Rossi - Director of Philanthropy, Pathstone Mental Health
Brett Boake - General Manager, Score Promotions
-
-