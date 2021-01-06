Canada takes silver at World Juniors
The United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to win the world junior hockey championship.
The Canadians were undefeated at the tournament and aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but they had to settle for silver after running into a strong American team.
The U-S, which finished sixth last year, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day.
Crime Stoppers Month (January)Matt Holmes Speaks with Barry Diamond - Chairman Crime Stoppers of Niagara regarding Crime Stoppers Month
2021, Niagara the Year AheadMatt Holmes Speaks with Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor and Rob Foster – Regional Councillor Town of Lincoln regarding the year ahead regionally
First Day of Virtual School Following HolidaysMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding first day of virtual school following Christmas break