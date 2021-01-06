iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Canada takes silver at World Juniors

CKTB - NEWS - Hockey

The United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to win the world junior hockey championship.
    
The Canadians were undefeated at the tournament and aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but they had to settle for silver after running into a strong American team.
    
The U-S, which finished sixth last year, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day.

Latest Audio