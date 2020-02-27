Canada to end security assistance for Prince Harry, Meghan

Canadian officials say they won't provide security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan when they step back from royal duties.

A spokeswoman for Canada's public safety minister said Thursday ``the assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.''

Harry and Meghan, say they will walk away from most royal duties starting March 31, give up public funding and try to become financially independent.

Power said that as duke and duchess of Sussex, they have been considered ``internationally protected persons'' who warranted security measures under international treaty.

