 Canada to match donations to Red Cross for Ukraine

The Canadian Press has learned the federal government plans to match donations individuals make to the Canadian Red Cross to help bring humanitarian relief to Ukraine.

The campaign, which is to begin today and run until March 18, will see the government match donations by Canadians dollar for dollar to a maximum of $10M, says a senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet public.

The head of Save the Children Canada is also urging Canadians to donate funds to help the humanitarian efforts on the ground as the fighting continues in Ukraine.

Danny Glenwright, the organization's president, says at least three children have been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and is calling on both sides to cease their fighting.

Glenwright says aid workers with his group have verified the deaths of two children in shelling in eastern Ukraine, while a 17-year-old boy was killed in an attack on a village in the country's southern region.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says its workers have verified 25 civilian deaths and 102 people injured from mostly shelling and airstrikes.

