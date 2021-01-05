Canada to play for gold after downing Russia 5-0 in semifinals

Canada will play for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton after beating Russia 5-0 in semifinal action Monday.



Devon Levi made 28 saves for his third shutout of the tournament while Alex Newhook returned from injury to put Canada on the board just 59 seconds into the game.

Canada will play the United States for the gold medal after beating Finland 4-3 in the other semi-final match.

The U-S has won gold four previous times including its last one in 2017.

The gold medal game is set for tonight.