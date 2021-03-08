iHeartRadio
Canada to receive more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Canada is due to receive more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, although none will be of the newly approved drugs from Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson.
    
Those shipments aren't expected to arrive until next month.
    
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country will receive nearly 445,000 shots from Pfizer-BioNTech, along with another 465,000 from Moderna.

