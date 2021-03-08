Canada to receive more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week
Canada is due to receive more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, although none will be of the newly approved drugs from Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson.
Those shipments aren't expected to arrive until next month.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country will receive nearly 445,000 shots from Pfizer-BioNTech, along with another 465,000 from Moderna.
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 8Starting today, Toronto and Peel are under the ``grey lockdown'' category. Frustration that the "goal posts" continue to shift. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
Vaccinating our 80+ population in NiagaraNiagara Health to begin vaccinating in Niagara. This week 80+ populations who are or have been hospitalised. They will be calling you to make an appointment, vaccinations will be at the Seymour Hannah. Tim talks to Linda Boich, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President