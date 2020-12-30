Canada to require negative test for people entering country
The Canadian government says that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday the measure will be implemented in the next few days.
Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days.
The decision came a day after the premier of Canada's largest province said he had ordered his finance minister to end a Caribbean vacation, saying he is ``extremely disappointed'' the official went abroad at a time the government is urging people to avoid nonessential travel because of the pandemic.
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
Preserving/Articulating Man's Severed LegChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Ben Lovatt - Head Curator Prehistoria Natural History Museum regarding the articulation of man's severed leg