Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to United States

Exports of potatoes from Prince Edward Island will soon be able to resume to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued a news release today stating the two countries have reached an understanding.

The USDA says exports of P.E.I. table-stock potatoes can resume under certain conditions, including that potatoes shipped to the U.S. come only from fields not known to be infested with potato wart.