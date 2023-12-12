Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for ``an immediate humanitarian ceasefire'' between Israel and Hamas.

The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.

Canada's expected position on the non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly today represents a major shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions at the international body.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Israel and Hamas must work toward ``a sustainable ceasefire,'' starting with another pause in hostilities.

Trudeau also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.

He also issued joint statement with his Australian and New Zealand counterparts, outlining a series of stances on the war Israel launched against Hamas after its militants undertook a brazen Oct. 7 attack.