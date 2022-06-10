Canada to welcome 4,000 additional migrants from Americas by 2028

The White House has released details of Canada's contribution to a hemispheric effort at the Summit of the Americas to ease the pressure caused by irregular migration.



The U.S. says Canada has agreed to welcome 4,000 additional migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean by 2028 as part of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.



The agreement also includes an additional 50,000 agricultural workers this year from Mexico, Guatemala and the Caribbean.



The federal government is also spending $26.9 million in 2022-23 on measures to address the root causes of irregular migration.



The money is for programs to improve integration and border management, protect the rights of migrants and host communities, advance gender equality and tackle human smuggling.



The White House released the details in a fact sheet in advance of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speech on the final day of the summit.