Canada U.S. border restrictions to remain in place for another month
Travel restrictions at the Canada-U-S border will remain in place for at least another month.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the American and Canadian governments are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel until July 21st.
Blair tweeted that the government will provide details on Monday about plans to let fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents enter the country.
The border has been closed to non-essential traffic since March 2020.
Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021.— Bill Blair (@BillBlair) June 18, 2021