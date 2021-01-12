Canada U.S. border to remain closed until Feb. 21st
The Canada U.S. border will remain closed for another month.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing the border will remain closed to all but essential travel until at least the 21st of February.
He made the statement while announcing the federal government has reached a deal with Pfizer to buy an extra 20-million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
He says that puts the country on track to receive 80-million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.
The border has been closed since March to all but essential travel.
-
Plant-based Still a Thing Despite COVID-19Matt Holmes Speaks with Sylvain Charlebois - Professor in Food Distribution and Policy Dalhousie University regarding continues popularity of plant-based diets
-
Curfews/Rising COVID-19 Numbers/Hospital ICUs FullMatt Holmes Speaks with Colin D Furness - Infection Control Epidemiologist/Assistant Professor Faculty of Information University of Toronto regarding curfew chatter, rising COVID-19 numbers and hospital ICUs full
-
Roundtable with Marty Mako and Haley BatemanRoundtable with Marty Mako and Haley Bateman