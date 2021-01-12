Canada U.S. border to remain closed until Feb. 21st

The Canada U.S. border will remain closed for another month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing the border will remain closed to all but essential travel until at least the 21st of February.

He made the statement while announcing the federal government has reached a deal with Pfizer to buy an extra 20-million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

He says that puts the country on track to receive 80-million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year.

The border has been closed since March to all but essential travel.