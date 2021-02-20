Canada U.S. border will remain closed until March 21st

The spread of highly-contagious COVID-19 variants has prompted the federal government to extend the closure of the Canada-U-S border for another month.

The border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21st.

Next month will mark exactly one-year since the border was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The border remains open for essential travel, allowing the transport of food, medical supplies and other crucial goods between the two countries.