Canada, U.S. enter talks on deal to access, share data in criminal investigations

Canada and the United States have started talking about ways to make it easier for law enforcement officials in either country to navigate stringent privacy laws when investigating criminal activity.



The two countries have started working towards an agreement that would compel internet service providers to hand over private data when it's deemed to be part of an investigation.



The framework for the talks is the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act, or CLOUD, passed in the U.S. in 2018 in an effort to ease access to evidence while protecting civil liberties.



Today's announcement is part of a cross-border crime forum taking place this week in the U.S. capital with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Justice Minister David Lametti.



It's the first meeting of the forum in a decade, resurrected by the Canada-U.S. ``road map'' for bilateral co-operation agreed to last February by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden.



U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says a new data-sharing deal would enhance public safety and security while protecting privacy and civil liberties in both countries.