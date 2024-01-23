Canada-U. S. relationship on agenda at cabinet retreat as presidential election looms

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian and American economies are more integrated than ever, which should act as a buffer against the threat of U.S. protectionism.



Champagne and his fellow Liberal ministers today will hold their third and final day of meetings at a winter cabinet retreat in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary sitting.



Economics and affordability dominated the first two days of talks but today things will shift international.



Specifically, cabinet will be discussing the upcoming United States presidential election and the very real prospect that former president Donald Trump will be returned to the White House.



Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is preparing for any potential outcome in the 2024 race for the White House, be it the re-election of President Joe Biden or a second chance for Trump.



Champagne says the Canadian and U.S. economies have always been intertwined but are even more so now, and millions of jobs in both countries depend on that stability.