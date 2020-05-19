Canada-US border restrictions to be extended by another 30 days
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the partial closing of the border with the United States will be extended by another 30 days.
The border has been closed to all but essential traffic and goods since mid-March, in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Trudeau says the two countries have agreed to maintain current conditions at least into June.
