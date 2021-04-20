Canada-US border restrictions to remain until at least May 21st

The Canada-US land borders will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair made the announcement today, saying officials on both sides of the border agreed to keep the current measures in place.

The border restrictions first went into place over a year ago in March 2020.

In a tweet Blair says the restrictions will be extended until at least May 21st, noting cases continue to rise and variants of concern are still emerging across the country.