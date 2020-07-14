Canada-US border to remain closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days

We are learning the Canada-US border will remain closed for at least another 30 days.

CTV News is reporting the ban on all non-essential travel will be extended until August 21st.

Since then, St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle has confirmed the report.

The ban was first introduced back in March as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up and was set to expire on July 21st after several extensions.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted that a decision on the border would be coming this week.