Canada-US border to remain closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days
We are learning the Canada-US border will remain closed for at least another 30 days.
CTV News is reporting the ban on all non-essential travel will be extended until August 21st.
Since then, St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle has confirmed the report.
The ban was first introduced back in March as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up and was set to expire on July 21st after several extensions.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted that a decision on the border would be coming this week.
