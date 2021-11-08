Canada/US land border reopens for non-essential travel, PCR test required to return to Canada
Canadians can once again cross the Canada/US land border for non-essential reasons, but a costly COVID-19 test is required to get back into Canada.
At midnight the border reopened to non-essential travel in both directions after almost 20 months of restrictions.
However, travellers heading to the US will need to provide the results of a recent PCR test to return to Canada. The test can cost between $150 - $300 per person. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.
Some tourism organizations and American officials are encouraging Ottawa to rethink the requirement. There are reports this morning that the requirement is being reviewed, but for now it remains in place.
