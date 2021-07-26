Canada welcomes first Indigenous governor general
Mary Simon is officially Canada's 30th governor general and first Indigenous governor general.
Simon says in her maiden speech that since the publication of the report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, we have learned as a country that we need to learn the real history of Canada.
She says embracing that truth makes us stronger as a nation.
Simon promises she will strive to build bridges across the diverse backgrounds and cultures that reflect Canada's uniqueness and promise.