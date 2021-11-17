Canada-wide Alert Ready test scheduled to go off at 12:55pm in Ontario

Your cell phone will go off just before 1 o'clock this afternoon as Alert Ready conducts a Canada-wide test.

Canadians will receive one test message from their respective provincial or territorial emergency management organization over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices this afternoon.

The alert is scheduled for 12:55 p.m in Ontario.

The testing sound will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal.

The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

Tests are conducted twice a year, during Emergency Preparedness Week in May and the third week of November.

"Conducting regular tests allows us to better educate Canadians about the Alert Ready system and it provides an opportunity to validate that the system is working end to end" says Martin Bélanger, Director of Public Alerting at Pelmorex Corp., operator of the technical infrastructure of Alert Ready known as the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System.