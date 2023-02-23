Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for 31-year-old man who hangs out in Toronto

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old man known to frequent Toronto.

Michael Stamatakos is wanted after allegedly breaching his release conditions while serving a two-year arson sentence.

He is wanted for one count of breaching statutory release while serving a two-year sentence for arson, one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance, one count of flight from a peace officer, one count of uttering threats to cause harm or death, and one count of possession of a schedule 1 substance.

He is described as being a white man, 5’5”, 110lb, brown hair, brown eyes, with multiple tattoos - including a face tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911.