Canada will enforce mandatory hotel stays for people flying into Canada starting Feb. 22
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says mandatory hotel stays for people flying into Canada are not meant to punish travellers, but to protect them and other Canadians from COVID-19.
The federal government is particularly concerned about the spread of COVID variants.
Trudeau told a news conference today that a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine will begin in 10 days.
The travellers have to pay for their three-day hotel stay themselves.
The government had previously announced incoming travellers will have to pay the cost of a 72-hour hotel stay and a COVID-19 test.
Trudeau says there will be exceptions for some essential workers but says no one should be travelling for any non-essential reason right now.
Those arriving in Canada are already subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine and many must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival.
