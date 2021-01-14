Canada will have received almost 1M doses of COVID vaccine by end of week

Canada will have received a total of 929,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the week.

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, the vice-president of logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, says that includes the delivery of 380,000 fresh doses this week alone.

The shipment is set to include about 208,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 181,000 doses of the one developed by Moderna.

Fortin says weekly deliveries will grow to one million each from both companies by April.

