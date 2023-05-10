Canada will help train Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia as war drags on

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced today that Canadian military members and their Latvian counterparts will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia this month.

That means Canada is adding a third country to its training efforts under Operation Unifier, which is already active in Poland and the United Kingdom.

Anand made the announcement after a bilateral meeting with the Latvian defence minister in Ottawa, saying the commitment is an acknowledgment that Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear likely to end anytime soon.

The pair also spoke at length about the plan to surge a Canadian-led battle group in the Baltic country to a NATO brigade, which was announced last June.

Negotiations are underway with the 10 other countries that are part of the battle group to determine what they each can contribute, but there is no timeline for implementation.

About 800 Canadian Armed Forces members are currently deployed to the country.