Canada will not get a drop of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Major Gen. Dany Fortin says Canada will get no doses of vaccine from Pfizer at all next week.
Fortin, the vice-president of operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, says this week's shipment is almost one-fifth smaller than expected.
That means only 171,093 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive over the next two weeks, instead of the 417,300 doses previously expected.
Fortin says the deliveries over the first two weeks of February have yet to be confirmed, but Pfizer is still expected to meet its contractual obligation to ship four million doses to Canada by the end of March.
