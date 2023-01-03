Canada will require a negative COVID test for travelers coming from China, Hong Kong and Macao
Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a daily briefing Tuesday that China believes the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting passengers from China lack scientific basis.
She says some excessive practices are ``even more unacceptable.'' China had abruptly eased strict anti-virus measures in December.
It has since seen a surge in cases.
Since then, countries including Canada, the U.S., U.K., India, Japan and several European nations have announced tougher COVID-19 measures on Chinese travelers.
Many are worried about a lack of data on infections in China and fears of the possibility that new variants may spread.
Canada will require a negative COVID test starting this Thursday for all passengers two years old and up planning to travel to Canada from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
