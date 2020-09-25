Canada will spend $440M to join international program for COVID vaccines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Canada will spend $440M to join an international program aimed at ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are available globally, not just in rich countries.
Trudeau says in order to eliminate the virus in Canada, COVID-19 needs to be eliminated around the world.
He has also announced that the government has signed a deal with AstraZeneca for up to 20-million doses of its vaccine candidate, which is in the third and final phase of clinical trials.
