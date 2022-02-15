Canada wins second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics

Canada has won its second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, taking first place in the final of the women's long-track speedskating ``team pursuit'' competition.

The team of Valerie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann beat Japan for gold after one of Japan's skaters slipped and crashed on the final turn.

It's Weidemann's third medal at these Games.

And earlier Tuesday, Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot won his second Beijing medal, taking bronze in the men's big air event.

The Quebecer won gold in the slopestyle event a week ago.