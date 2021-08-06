Canada wins shootout gold in women's soccer

Elation in Tokyo as the Canadian women's soccer team is bringing home the gold after a shootout win.

Despite giving up the first goal to the Sweden team shortly after half an hour of play, the Canadians rallied back in the second half after the referee granted a penalty kick following VAR review of a foul against Christine Sinclair.

Jessie Fleming from London bamboozled the goal tender, cleanly tucking it away and reinvigorating the team.

After 94 minutes of play, and two sets of extra time, the two sides remained deadlocked at one goal a piece.

The tense game went to shootouts.

The first shot from Sweden thunked into the post, buoying the Canadians' spirits.

Jessie Fleming solidly found the back of the net again in the first shot for Canada, but Sweden's next shooter was able to bypass goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.

Ashley Lawrence couldn't beat Sweden's goalkeeper, leaving things at one all.

The next Swedish shooter also scored while Ottawa's Vanessa Gilles tried to go high and found the crossbar.

The Canadian's got a break thanks to a great save from Labbe but King City's Adriana Leon also couldn't convert.

The next attempt from Sweden went high, clearing the crossbar completely.

Deanne Rose tucked away a crisp goal for Canada to square things up at two all, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as the shootout went to sudden death.

Labbe gave Canada the chance they needed, making one final save.

Julia Grosso put in the gold winning goal for Canada.