Canada yet to report an adverse reactions to COVID vaccine

Health Canada says it has received no reports of unexpected side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The agency's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma notes the number of people vaccinated in Canada is still relatively small, with an estimated 230-thousand Canadians inoculated so far.

Health Canada has approved two COVID-19 shots, including one from Pfizer and BioNTech and a second from Moderna.

The agency continues to review data on vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson