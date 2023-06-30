Canadian advocates say attacks on LGBTQ community influenced by US

Advocates say recent attacks on the LGBTQ community in Canada have been largely influenced by events in the United States.



Peter Wohlgemut is the president of Pembina Valley Pride, which oversees Pride events in 14 southern Manitoba communities.



He says anti-LGBTQ groups have been watching what's going on in the U-S and have started similar attacks in Canada.



Lawmakers around the U-S have introduced or passed hundreds of bills this year that whittle away at LGBTQ rights.



In Canada, the New Brunswick government has come under fire for changes to it's policy on sexual orientation and gender in schools.



Kristopher Wells, who is the Canada Research Chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth, says once one government starts to roll back on rights and protections, it emboldens others to follow suit.



Wohlgemut says calls to ban books have prompted a show of support from LGBTQ allies, while some states in the U.S. are pushing back against anti-LGBTQ legislation.