Canadian and European agencies reaffirm safety of AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada says Canadians are encouraged to get immunized against COVID-19 with any of the four vaccines that are authorized in the country, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.



The department last night confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in protecting Canadians from COVID-19 outweigh the risks and has not been associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.



Hours earlier, the European Medicines Agency reached the same conclusion.



However, Europe is adding a warning label to the vaccine because there isn't evidence yet to determine if it played any role in the development of rare blood clots in the brains of 18 patients who received it from among the 20 million vaccinations given in the United Kingdom, Europe and India.