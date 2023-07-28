Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warning Canadians about new text/email scam

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is warning Canadians about a new scam floating around.

The Centre is seeing reports of fraudsters using compromised social media accounts to ask for a favour.

The scammers will claim that they're trying to setup a new cellphone and they need a code, or they'' have you click on a link in order to finish the setup process.

If the victim provides the code or clicks on the link, their social media, and potentially their device, gets compromised.

Once the victim's social media account or device is compromised, messages are sent to their contacts asking for the same favor.

Based on reports received, clicking on the malicious link can also lead to bank account takeovers or other forms of identity fraud.

The Anti-Fraud Centre advises to ignore these messages if received, and not to trust the texts or emails even if they look legitimate.